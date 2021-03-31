Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.19 Million in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in EVERTEC by 513.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 447,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 374,923 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,913,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,253,000 after acquiring an additional 351,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,085,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,239,000 after purchasing an additional 333,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.57. 10,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,565. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.18.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.45 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $963,826.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,812.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 23,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $854,634.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,209.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,889 shares of company stock worth $7,570,065 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.