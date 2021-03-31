Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Landstar System by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 17,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,511,000 after buying an additional 35,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.85.

Shares of LSTR traded down $2.80 on Wednesday, reaching $166.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,582. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.32 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.19 and a 200-day moving average of $141.09.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 14.69%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.