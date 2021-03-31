Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after buying an additional 16,186,449 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,257,000 after buying an additional 402,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,097 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,355,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,139 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,263. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $42.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARR. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Carrier Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.