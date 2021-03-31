Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.81 Million in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRKS. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,701. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.32 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.55.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

