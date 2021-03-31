Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Albany International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,602,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,898,000 after acquiring an additional 219,694 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,909,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,547,000 after acquiring an additional 327,049 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Albany International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,333,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 541,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Albany International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,441,000 after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $82,640.00. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382. Company insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIN stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.84. 2,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,013. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.90.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $226.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.