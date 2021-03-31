Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,740 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,396,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,095,000 after buying an additional 4,335,468 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,075,000 after buying an additional 2,112,630 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,140,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,285,000 after buying an additional 1,977,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 101.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,322,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.59. 164,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,124,792. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $48.15.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

