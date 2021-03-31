Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of The Cheesecake Factory at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Sapience Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,681,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $59.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.60.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $554.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.93 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

