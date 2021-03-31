Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,223 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Thor Industries by 436.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.97. 8,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 2.42. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.22.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

In other Thor Industries news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,729 shares of company stock worth $1,926,388 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.