Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 569 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 185.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 876 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $1,928,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,370,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,083.71.

Alphabet stock traded up $29.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,076.29. The company had a trading volume of 91,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,136. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,075.08 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,059.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,787.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

