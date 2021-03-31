Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 64,975 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1,276.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,975 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 3.8% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $15,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,950,000 after buying an additional 484,702 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,059,000 after acquiring an additional 122,723 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 433.5% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 41,136 shares during the period. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,128,000.

Shares of IWV traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.28. The stock had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,129. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.25. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $140.09 and a one year high of $240.08.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

