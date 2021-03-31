Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 960 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 897.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet stock traded up $26.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,082.41. 57,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,472. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,071.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,794.56. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,079.81 and a twelve month high of $2,152.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,532 shares of company stock worth $23,463,201 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

