Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000. The Scotts Miracle-Gro accounts for approximately 0.8% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,407,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,275,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,167,000 after buying an additional 259,955 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,438,000 after buying an additional 46,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after buying an additional 239,329 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 422,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,129,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.60. The stock had a trading volume of 13,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,660. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $98.30 and a 12 month high of $250.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.89. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $565,162.51. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $589,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMG. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.