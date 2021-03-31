Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 24,301 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLI. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $20,466,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,710,000 after acquiring an additional 286,175 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 442.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 298,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after purchasing an additional 243,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 135,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $7,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,623. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $73.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.31.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

