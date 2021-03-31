Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,881 WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDFC. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:WDFC traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.30. 1,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,159. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.31 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $312.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.41. WD-40 has a one year low of $151.16 and a one year high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 60.91%.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

