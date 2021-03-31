Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 50,970 MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.82. The stock had a trading volume of 30,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,709. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.79. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.25 and a beta of 0.76.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.69%.

MGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.12.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

