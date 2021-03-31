Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,474 RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $19,716,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

ROLL stock traded up $4.16 on Wednesday, hitting $196.50. 7,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,596. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.41. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $103.09 and a 1-year high of $206.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.96 and a 200-day moving average of $165.45.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $506,800.00. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 2,163 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $401,690.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,242 shares of company stock worth $13,815,744 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROLL. TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

