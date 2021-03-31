Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 13,810.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,311 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Professional Planning acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $5.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.77. 870,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,451,940. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.03.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.