Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,631 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,631 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,525,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,626,967. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $234.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.93 and its 200-day moving average is $200.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

