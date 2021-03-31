Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,599 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 0.7% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $479.17. 54,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,658. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $466.51 and its 200-day moving average is $411.48. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $240.58 and a 12 month high of $489.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

