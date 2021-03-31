Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 32,990 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,990 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,013,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 174,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 28,784 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $52.09. 589,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,994,354. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

