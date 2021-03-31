Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Primerica by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRI traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,697. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.40. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.49 and a twelve month high of $157.70.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $594.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

