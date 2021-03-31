Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.92 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,870,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,739,000 after acquiring an additional 88,811 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 33,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.65. The stock had a trading volume of 251,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,552,656. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $117.99 billion, a PE ratio of -67.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.35.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

