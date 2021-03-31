Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.15 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000. Capital One Financial makes up about 0.5% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,495 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,742 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 811.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,899,000 after purchasing an additional 872,761 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $60,424,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,324,000 after buying an additional 583,189 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,081 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,185 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COF stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $128.19. The stock had a trading volume of 45,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,544. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.96. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

