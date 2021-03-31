Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RLI by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,569,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,871,000 after buying an additional 100,086 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in RLI by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at $1,194,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 513.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in RLI by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $112.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.26. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RLI. Compass Point boosted their price target on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.