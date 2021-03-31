International Biotechnology Trust PLC Boosts Stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 150.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the quarter. Mirati Therapeutics makes up about 4.0% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned 0.13% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $14,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,428,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRTX traded up $2.79 on Wednesday, reaching $168.76. The stock had a trading volume of 39,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,108. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.42 and a 200 day moving average of $202.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $449,533.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,541.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total transaction of $113,189.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,403.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,187 shares of company stock worth $82,715,148 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRTX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.57.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

