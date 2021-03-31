International Biotechnology Trust PLC Buys 38,000 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 95.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.2% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,324,000 after buying an additional 64,735 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $2,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $338,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,137 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

IONS traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,644. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.79. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.15 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $41.42 and a one year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($2.68). The firm had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

