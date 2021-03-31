International Biotechnology Trust PLC Buys Shares of 53,000 ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned approximately 0.17% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,579,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 280.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after buying an additional 733,604 shares in the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ORIC traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,195. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.38). On average, equities analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 89,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $2,599,579.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $203,104.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,274 shares of company stock valued at $7,316,187.

ORIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.