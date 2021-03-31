International Biotechnology Trust PLC Cuts Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC cut its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 87,000 shares during the period. Iovance Biotherapeutics accounts for 0.7% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,382,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,534,000 after buying an additional 452,991 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,876,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,618,000 after purchasing an additional 151,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.66. The stock had a trading volume of 160,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,867. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average of $40.32.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

