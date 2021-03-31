International Biotechnology Trust PLC Has $13.82 Million Position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 224.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,541 shares during the period. Turning Point Therapeutics comprises approximately 3.8% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned 0.24% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $13,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,204,000 after buying an additional 594,067 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,318,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,635,000 after buying an additional 471,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,727,000 after buying an additional 454,506 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 811,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,864,000 after buying an additional 255,604 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 456,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,681,000 after buying an additional 221,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

TPTX stock traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.39. 10,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,203. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.02. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.99 and a 52 week high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.88.

In related news, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,734,172.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $3,819,157.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,770 shares of company stock worth $19,270,988 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

