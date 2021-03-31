International Biotechnology Trust PLC Has $15.49 Million Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 4.2% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

Shares of ALXN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.31. 92,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,587. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.42 and a 200-day moving average of $138.57. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $83.54 and a one year high of $162.60. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

