International Biotechnology Trust PLC Has $22.98 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,322 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 6.3% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Michael B. Yongue raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

VRTX traded up $1.95 on Wednesday, hitting $214.94. 35,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,625. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.85. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $414,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Article: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.