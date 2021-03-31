International Biotechnology Trust PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 5.5% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $20,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,641,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,614,000 after purchasing an additional 82,993 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $64.87. 387,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,809,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $81.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.94, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.25%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.48.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

