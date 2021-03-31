International Biotechnology Trust PLC Purchases 232,000 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 983.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the quarter. ChemoCentryx comprises approximately 4.3% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned 0.37% of ChemoCentryx worth $15,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 195.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 26,587 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 18.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 463,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,728,000 after purchasing an additional 78,855 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,423,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $114,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pui San Kwan sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $271,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,185 shares of company stock worth $5,215,736. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChemoCentryx stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,950. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.85 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.13 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.35.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. Equities analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

