International Biotechnology Trust PLC Purchases 34,000 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. PTC Therapeutics comprises approximately 5.6% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned 0.49% of PTC Therapeutics worth $20,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Matthew B. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $297,087.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,145.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $30,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,732 shares of company stock worth $3,007,097 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTCT stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.43. The company had a trading volume of 23,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,615. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.37.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTCT. Bank of America cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.09.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

