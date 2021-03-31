International Biotechnology Trust PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned 0.06% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,609,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,226,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 50,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 687,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 288,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 406,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

NASDAQ:AUPH traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

