International Biotechnology Trust PLC Sells 197,800 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC lessened its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,800 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.05.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $339,946.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,683.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $292,309.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,745.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 334,308 shares of company stock worth $37,008,610. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.53. The company had a trading volume of 19,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,076. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.89. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 101.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

