International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Paper in a report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get International Paper alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

NYSE IP opened at $55.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.35. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $56.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.