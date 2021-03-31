Internxt (INXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.22 Million

Internxt (CURRENCY:INXT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 31st. Internxt has a total market capitalization of $17.22 million and $592,967.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Internxt has traded 43.8% higher against the dollar. One Internxt coin can currently be bought for $27.34 or 0.00046822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Internxt

INXT is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 629,610 coins. Internxt’s official website is internxt.com . The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet. The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data. “

Buying and Selling Internxt

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

