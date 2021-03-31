Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.84

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.84 and traded as high as C$28.79. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at C$28.37, with a volume of 135,471 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITP. TD Securities raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.19.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$448.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$145,603.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$60,004.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,743,116.20.

About Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.