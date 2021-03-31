Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Raised by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,836 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Intuit worth $127,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Intuit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Intuit by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Intuit by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $9.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.82. 40,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,413. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.31. The firm has a market cap of $104.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.55 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,648. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.05.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

