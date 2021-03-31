Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Increased to $735.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $730.00 to $735.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $760.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $738.41.

Shares of ISRG opened at $726.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $740.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $744.81. The company has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $450.00 and a fifty-two week high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $1,161,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

