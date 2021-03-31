Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Trading Down 4.3%

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA)’s stock price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.36. 153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 39,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

IVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Inventiva during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Inventiva during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inventiva during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Inventiva during the 3rd quarter worth $2,841,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Inventiva during the 3rd quarter worth $11,813,000.

About Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment.

