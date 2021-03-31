Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stake Lifted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 193.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,398 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 689,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,212,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,343,000 after buying an additional 256,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84.

