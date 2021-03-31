Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 334.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,614 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000.

BSJN stock opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12.

