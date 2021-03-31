Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Up 53.4% in March

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the February 28th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,060,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,863,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,741,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,016.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 37,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000.

Shares of PKW traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.64. 113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,039. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $84.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.07 and a 200 day moving average of $74.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

