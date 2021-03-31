Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,226 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.75% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $28.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.78.

