Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Update

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the February 28th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 70,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,174. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $13.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

