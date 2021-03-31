Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Stake Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) by 855.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,168 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.86% of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $998,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $5,613,000.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust stock opened at $77.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.34. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

