Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.64% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FXF. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 134,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 33,653 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 1,088.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 24,475 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,315,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 21,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:FXF opened at $96.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.72. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 1-year low of $93.90 and a 1-year high of $103.81.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.