Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.04% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period.

PIZ opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $35.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

